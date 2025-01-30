Jets $33 Million Star Predicted To Leave NY For NFC Contender Reunion
Speculation and chatter about the upcoming offseason already has started across the National Football League.
We are 10 days away from the Super Bowl and many have already started to think ahead. Free agency won't kick off across the league until March and the NFL Draft will follow shortly after in April. It's going to be a long, but exciting few months across the league.
Once we get to March, that's when the real action will begin. Right now, all of the chatter is just hypothetical predictions and suggestions. It's much too early to know what will happen, but sometimes it can be fun to think about.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of the best pending free agents at each position and attempted to predict where they will land. He had New York Jets cornerback DJ Reed as the best available at the position and predicted he will land with the San Francisco 49ers.
"Cornerback has long been a premium position, and demand should land to a very lucrative contract for D.J. Reed of the New York Jets," Knox said. "While Reed has largely been overshadowed by Sauce Gardner, he's been a high-level starter for the franchise since arriving in 2022...The 28-year-old has started every game in which he's appeared for the Jets, and he started 14 games this past season. He finished the year with 64 tackles and 11 passes defended while allowing an opposing of just 87.1 in coverage...
"The prediction here is Reed returns to the 49ers, who could use additional cornerback depth even if they retain impending free agent Charvarius Ward. San Francisco's defense disappointed in 2024, and the unit finished 19th in net yards per pass attempt allowed. It's also worth noting former Jets head coach Robert Saleh has returned to San Francisco and his old role as the 49ers' defensive coordinator. While things didn't work out for Saleh in New York, he may be interested in taking a few familiar faces with him to the Bay Area."
Reed signed a three-year, $33 million deal with New York and has been well worth the price. It would be nice to keep him in New York, but this prediction also makes sense. He has experience playing in San Francisco and the team has a clear need at the position as well.
