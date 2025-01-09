Jets Could Pursue $11 Million College Coach For Vacant Head Coach Job
The New York Jets have a very talented roster, but they're going to need to fill a lot of holes this offseason.
New York is currently looking for a new general manager, head coach, and potentially quarterback. While they're interviewing coaches and general managers now, there's nobody that really stands out. New York may dive into the college football coaching market once the National Championship concludes in a few weeks.
Cleveland sports reporter Jared Mueller recently reported one of the top college football head coaches was receiving interest for vacant NFL jobs.
"I have heard (Ohio State head coach, Ryan) Day has some interest but timing is going to be problematic if they win Friday," Mueller wrote in a post to Twitter/X. "Have to wonder if (Mike) Vrabel would rather take OSU job over NFL spots too."
While there has been no direct connection indicating Coach Ryan Day would want a job with the Jets, wide receiver Garrett Wilson was one of the top players to play under Day in Columbus.
Day has received a lot of backlash from Ohio State fans, mostly calling for his job, after losing a fourth straight year to Michigan. It is very unlikely Ohio State even considers firing their head coach, as he comes with a $36 million buy out. And why would they want to fire him? Ohio State is left competing for a National Championship with four teams remaining.
If Day opts to leave, he may have the pull to bring free agent quarterback Justin Fields with him. The Jets may love to bring in both Day and Fields to pair alongside Wilson, all of whom were at Ohio State at the same time.
