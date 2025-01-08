Jets Could Replace Aaron Rodgers With $25 Million Former First Round Pick
The 2024 NFL season wasn't quite what Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets had in mind. While Rodgers wasn't particularly bad, he certainly wasn't the quarterback of old.
On the season, Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. It was just the fourth time in Rodgers' 20-year career in which he eclipsed double-digit interceptions. But he may not have been the problem in New York because these numbers aren't particularly bad. In fact, it was the third-highest passing yards and passing touchdowns in a single season in Jets franchise history.
But Rodgers could still be gone after the season. Both sides are seemingly sending cryptic messages indicating they're going to part ways. Some of the Jets' rumored head coach candidates have come out and spoken down on Rodgers and his way of doing things.
If the Jets move on from the future Hall-of-Fame signal caller, they'll need to pivot to a younger option quickly.
One name that jumps off the page is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields started the first six games of the season for Mike Tomlin's Steelers, leading Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record. The Ohio State product threw for just over 1,100 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He also ran for 289 yards and five touchdowns.
If Pittsburgh would have opted into his fifth year option, Fields would be owed $25 million for the 2025 season, but the Steelers opted not to pick the option up. Predicting his contract would be difficult because it's hard to tell how teams view him at this point.
For the Jets, he would be a starting quarterback. The 25-year-old could be the quarterback of the future if surrounded by the right weapons and coaching staff.
