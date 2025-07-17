Jets Could Wisely Trade 'Highly-Paid' Cornerback, NFL Writer Says
The New York Jets' defensive backfield has been a cornerstone of their success since 2022, consistently ranking among the NFL’s top pass defenses.
The arrival of superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner, drafted in 2022, alongside veteran D.J. Reed, transformed the unit from the league’s weakest defense in 2021 to a top-five group by 2024.
A lesser-known but vital contributor, Michael Carter II, emerged from a 2021 fifth-round pick into a premier slot corner, earning high marks in 2022 and 2023. Despite a tough 2024 marred by injuries and team struggles, Carter’s value remains evident with his recent three-year, $30.75 million contract in 2024.
This offseason, the Jets replaced Reed with Brandon Stephens, signing him to a $36 million deal. While new coaching may elevate Stephens, the move could weaken the secondary. The Jets also drafted Azareye’h Thomas in 2025, a talented third-round pick who may struggle for snaps with Gardner and Carter entrenched.
With all of this in mind, ClutchPoints’ Mike Gianakos recently suggested that Carter is a “sneaky” trade candidate.
Beyond providing opportunity for Thomas, Gianakos noted that trading Carter could ease future salary cap pressures and yield valuable draft picks for a rebuilding Jets squad. And while Carter's might hinder the team’s 2025 performance, Gianakos ultimately thinks that keeping Carter out of a desire to pseudo-compete in 2025 wouldn’t be wise.
“While keeping Carter would likely help the Jets play better in 2025, the team isn’t breaking its 14-year postseason drought with or without him,” Gianakos wrote. “And it’s possible that a highly-paid slot corner is not a luxury that a rebuilding team can afford. However, there are a number of teams that would be very interested in adding Carter to the roster.”
Should Jets general manager Darren Mougey heed Gianakos’ advice and place Carter on the trade block?
