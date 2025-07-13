Jets Could Trade For Disgruntled Packers Stud: 'Skipped Practices'
Should the New York Jets go after a Green Bay Packers stud being discussed in trade buzz?
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton penned “8 bold predictions” on Friday, one of which saw a 25-year-old Packers wideout landing with the Tennessee Titans via trade.
“The Green Bay Packers added rookie first-rounder Matthew Golden to a crowded wide receiver room,” Moton wrote.
“The Packers can go four deep at the position with Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Golden. When Christian Watson returns from a torn ACL, Green Bay would have a five-man rotation.”
“The Packers also have budding tight end Tucker Kraft, who caught 50 passes for 707 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Quarterback Jordan Love has plenty of hands to feed in the aerial attack, making it difficult to satisfy all his pass-catchers' target share demands. Among the five wideouts, Doubs and Watson are on track to become free agents in 2026. Green Bay should look to deal one of them for draft capital, which would reduce the logjam at receiver.”
Moton also suggested that Doubs isn’t happy with his role in Green Bay:
“Last season, Doubs skipped practices due to frustrations with his role in the Packers offense.”
“Green Bay should offer Doubs to the receiver-needy Tennessee Titans,” Moton continued.
“Tennessee added veteran wideouts Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett, but neither of the two moves the needle. Since 2022, Jefferson has made a minimal impact on three different teams. Lockett's receiving numbers have declined over the past three years. Doubs can carve out a sizable role with the Titans as their No. 2 receiver behind Calvin Ridley. He has much greater potential on a squad that needs help at his position.”
Moton described the Titans as "receiver-needy", but so are the Jets.
Doubs, a former fourth-round pick out of Nevada, has played three seasons in Green Bay, tallying 147 receptions, 1,7000 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns in 43 games (35 starts).
New York’s new general manager, Darren Mougey, has been targeting players in their mid-twenties, making Doubs perfect for the Jets’ timeline. Justin Fields doesn’t have a ton of certifiable weapons at wideout right now, making Doubs an intriguing target for Mougey to pursue.
