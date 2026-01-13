Jets Offer Positive Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor Updates

The New York Jets did not finish the season at full strength.

When the Jets took on the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, there were a handful of important pieces of the franchise who were sidelined. The Jets finished the season on a five-game losing streak, which isn't the most shocking thing in the world when you think of the pieces the team was without.

The Jets traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams away, the quarterback position was in all sorts of flux, Garrett Wilson missed a chunk of the season, Mason Taylor was out for a while, and the list goes on and on.

The Jets duo missed the end of the season

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms upon before an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to Wilson and Taylor, those are two significant pieces. The top two pass-catchers in the offense. It would be hard for any quarterback to find success without their top two options. On the bright side, though, Jets general manager Darren Mougey said the team doesn't have any long-term concerns about Wilson's knee injury or Taylor's neck injury.

"We're excited about that offense," Mougey said. "Starting with the offensive line, very rare to have the entire group play the whole year. I know that with the continuity of the offensive line, them playing together, they'll continue to grow and continue to get better. Glad that we have that foundation up front because it really does all start up front. Excited about that group. You mentioned the young Mason Taylor. He got a lot of work this year. Unfortunately, ended the season on IR, but that's nothing long-term that we're concerned about so it will be great to get him back and continue to develop.

"He was a young player coming into the league at 20 years old. He had a good rookie year and will continue to get better. (Jeremy Ruckert), we were able to extend. Keep him around. You mentioned Garrett. Unfortunately, Garrett got hurt, but another injury that we don't think is going to be an issue long-term. So, Garrett should be back. Over the course of the year, we were able to add some guys, like AD Mitchell and (John Metchie III) that we think, we believe can continue to develop in our system and add value next year."

There was a lot of negativity in 2025, but Wilson and Taylor were both bright spots when on the field. Fortunately, there isn't any concern here right now around these two. If the Jets get the quarterback right this offseason, they will have two big-time weapons to throw to, at least.

