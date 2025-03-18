Jets Eyeing 24-Year-Old Ex-Cardinals Second-Round Pick
The New York Jets clearly have a need in the wide receiver room and reportedly met with a potential option on Tuesday.
New York has a lot of work to do and reportedly met with former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
"Free agent WR Rondale Moore visited the Jets today," Yates said.
Moore is an intriguing option. He was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cardinals and spent the first three years of his career with the franchise. Moore was traded to the Atlanta Falcons before the 2024 season but wasn't able to appear in any games as he was placed on the season-ending injured reserve due to a knee injury in training camp.
He's just 24 years old and had at least 40 catches in each of his first three seasons. Over that stretch, he finished with over 400 receiving yards twice and had 352 receiving yards in the other campaign in 2024.
Moore obviously doesn't have the biggest name on the open market right now. There are guys out there like Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, and Stefon Diggs looking for new homes. Moore is a solid player though who could add depth to the Jets if they were to get a deal done.
As of writing, the two sides haven't worked anything out or agreed to a deal. But, it is interesting at least that Moore met with New York.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes: Latest Updates On Polarizing Ex-Jets Star