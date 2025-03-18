Jets Country

Jets Eyeing 24-Year-Old Ex-Cardinals Second-Round Pick

The Jets clearly are looking to add

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 8, 2021; Ware, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets helmets are seen during a practice at the Manor Marriott Hotel and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2021; Ware, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets helmets are seen during a practice at the Manor Marriott Hotel and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets clearly have a need in the wide receiver room and reportedly met with a potential option on Tuesday.

New York has a lot of work to do and reportedly met with former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

"Free agent WR Rondale Moore visited the Jets today," Yates said.

Moore is an intriguing option. He was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cardinals and spent the first three years of his career with the franchise. Moore was traded to the Atlanta Falcons before the 2024 season but wasn't able to appear in any games as he was placed on the season-ending injured reserve due to a knee injury in training camp.

He's just 24 years old and had at least 40 catches in each of his first three seasons. Over that stretch, he finished with over 400 receiving yards twice and had 352 receiving yards in the other campaign in 2024.

Moore obviously doesn't have the biggest name on the open market right now. There are guys out there like Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, and Stefon Diggs looking for new homes. Moore is a solid player though who could add depth to the Jets if they were to get a deal done.

As of writing, the two sides haven't worked anything out or agreed to a deal. But, it is interesting at least that Moore met with New York.

More NFL: Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes: Latest Updates On Polarizing Ex-Jets Star

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News