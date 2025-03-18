Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes: Latest Updates On Polarizing Ex-Jets Star
The New York Jets made their decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers shortly after bringing in Aaron Glenn to be the head coach and Darren Mougey to be the team's general manager.
Reports came out just before the Super Bowl that the Jets were going to be moving on from Rodgers. New York quickly agreed to a deal with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields when the National Football League's legal tampering period began last week. When the next league year officially began on March 12th, the Jets officially released Rodgers. The Jets also officially signed Fields shortly afterward.
Rodgers' future has been the talk of the NFL over the last week. Well, technically there's been a lot of chatter about him going back weeks, but the speculation and rumors have only picked up with free agency upon us.
As of writing, there seem to be four options for Rodgers. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants have been tied to Rodgers the most. The other team option has been the Minnesota Vikings who have reportedly at least discussed the possibility of signing Rodgers. If he doesn't land with one of these three teams, the fourth option seems to be retirement. Rodgers is a complicated and polarizing figure in football.
He's a future Hall of Famer coming off a season in which he had 28 touchdown passes. He's also nearing the end of his career and is 41 years old.
The latest update is that there is no update. Any of these four options seems to be on the table. He's a hard guy to predict. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared that Rodgers could take his time and it wouldn't be a surprise if he waited to make a decision until the NFL Draft gets here in April.
There are pros and cons to everything. The Vikings would give Rodgers his best chance to win, but they have young quarterback JJ McCarthy. The Steelers made the playoffs in 2024 and added DK Metcalf, but does Rodgers want to go to the AFC North? The Giants could pay Rodgers a boatload of money and pair him with Malik Nabers, but are in arguably the best division in football. Retirement would allow Rodgers to do anything he wanted and he's obviously made a lot of money, but does he want to try to make one more run?