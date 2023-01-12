Jets Make More Coaching Changes After Parting With Mike LaFleur

The Jets are making several changes to their coaching staff this offseason.

Mike LaFleur isn't the only Jets coach that won't be back in 2023.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed to reporters on Thursday that New York will also replace offensive line coach and run-game coordinator John Benton as well as wide receiver coach Miles Austin this offseason.

Saleh confirmed what was reported on Wednesday night, explaining that the Jets received a surplus of inquiries regarding LaFleur's availability once the season ended. That led to the decision to part ways and look for a new offensive coordinator.

"Just talking with Mike, just felt like it would be in everyone's best interest for him to pursue those opportunities," Saleh told reporters on Thursday. "So, he's going to be fine."

New York's offense struggled mightily down the stretch, with a clear weakness in the run game and on the offensive line (not to mention poor play at the quarterback position). Injuries certainly played a role—this team would've been much better with a healthy Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mekhi Becton and more—but the optics of how the Jets finished the year warranted a change.

Benton, like LaFleur, was finishing up his second season with the Jets. Both coaches had ties to Saleh, previously working on the 49ers' coaching staff while New York's head coach was also in San Francisco.

"I love John," Saleh said. "He's been coaching in this league for a very long time, I've been with him for a very long time. Just wanted to go in a different direction."

The decision to move on from Austin doesn't come as too much of a surprise either. The coach and former Cowboys wideout was suspended for at least one year after violating the NFL's gambling policy.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.