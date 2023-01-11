Jets Will Face These Teams During 2023 Season

The Jets will play against the AFC West and NFC East in 2023.

Disappointing conclusion to the season aside, the Jets took a significant step forward in 2022.

New York won seven games and it could've been a few more. Their young core has the potential to be spectacular. Imagine how much better this team would've played if running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker didn't get hurt, unable to develop between the lines alongside corner Sauce Gardner, wideout Garrett Wilson and more.

With that excitement in mind, let's take a look ahead. This roster will definitely look different by the time this squad takes the field for Week 1 of next season—there might be a new face under center at quarterback—but we can begin to break down the opponents that New York will face.

Here are the 14 teams that the Jets will play against next season:

Home Opponents

Commanders

Eagles

Falcons

Chargers

Chiefs

Texans

Bills

Dolphins

Patriots

Away Opponents

Cowboys

Giants

Broncos

Browns

Raiders

Bills

Dolphins

Patriots

Even with New York's growth in 2022, this was still a last-place team. The Jets will face five other clubs that finished last in their division: the Broncos (AFC West), Browns (AFC North), Texans (AFC South) and Falcons (NFC South). New York will take on the last-place Commanders as well, but that was already determined. The Jets will play against the entire NFC East, including a "road" game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Home games against the Chiefs, Chargers and Eagles will be a challenge—along with classic showdowns with the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots within New York's division. A trip to Dallas will be a test for the Jets as well.

