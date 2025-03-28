Jets Playmaker Sends Clear Message To New York Fans
Things have really slowed down across the National Football League free agency-wise, but that hasn’t stopped the New York Jets.
New York has been talked about a lot lately and one clear need for the team has been extensively spoken about. The Jets’ wide receiver room had been really thin after cutting ties with Davante Adams.
The Jets made a move on Thursday to help fix this. New York inked veteran receiver Josh Reynolds to a one-year deal.
He shared a message to Jets fans after the move was made official, as shared by the team.
"What's up Jets fans, it's Josh Reynolds," Reynolds said in the clip shared on social media. "Looking forward to getting ready to get the work in and turn this thing around."
Reynolds is a solid pickup. In 2023 he had 40 catches, 608 yards, and five touchdowns in his final year with the Detroit Lions. In 2024, he spent time with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars and had 13 catches, 194 yards, and one touchdown in just nine games played.
He’s a solid signing as well as he already has a clear connection to both Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey. He overlapped with Glenn as a member of the Detroit Lions. Last year he overlapped with Mougey with the Denver Broncos. These two are now in charge and clearly must’ve liked Reynolds if they wanted to work with him once again.
There’s still work to be done, but this is a good step.
