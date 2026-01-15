3 QB Options For Jets After Surprising Dante Moore Decision

The New York Jets desperately need to add a quarterback ahead of next season. Their Justin Fields experiment went horribly wrong, and they need to find an answer at the position in the coming months.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was seemingly their clear top choice at pick No. 2 in the NFL Draft, but Moore recently announced that he was heading back to school rather than entering the NFL Draft.

As a result, the Jets are going to need to pivot to a different quarterback for next season. There are a few options for them to look into, but which are the top options?

Green Bay Packers QB Malik Willis

Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis has been under the radar for a few years, but his talent is hard to ignore.

Willis is one of the better backups in the league. When Jordan Love goes down with an injury, the Packers aren't helpless. In fact, Willis keeps them in games with his arm and his legs.

The Jets could look to take a flier on Willis this offseason. It wouldn't be an expensive move, but it would bring a talented quarterback to New York. Their long-term answer will likely be found in the 2027 NFL Draft, but taking a shot on Willis makes sense.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray seems to have franchise quarterback potential still and the Jets could take a risk on his if the Cardinals opt to trade him.

The Jets have plenty of draft capital to trade from, which makes them one of the better suitors in the league for Murray.

This option is a bit of a long shot though. The Jets likely won't trade a top pick or two for Murray, though they could pull it off.

San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones

San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones is potentially the best option for the Jets to pursue this offseason.

Jones is a former first round pick who still has the potential of a franchise quarterback. In eight starts this year, Jones looked incredible, throwing for over 2,000 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He led the 49ers to a 5-3 record in those eight games.

The Jets could take a shot on the former first rounder in an attempt to find their franchise quarterback in an unexpected way. Worst case scenario, the Jets could still draft their franchise signal caller next offseason.

