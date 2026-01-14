The New York Jets are one of the more intriguing teams to follow this offseason. They swung a few trades at the trade deadline to bring in more draft capital, which should allow the team to add a lot of young talent in the coming years.

But the Jets seem likely to lose some of their own talented players in free agency. In fact, their best offensive player from last season, Breece Hall, could be headed to a new team in free agency. He's likely going to land a big deal with a contending team.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

SNY's Lucas Hutcherson recently predicted the Jets would do everything they can to sign Hall to a new deal, but they would fail and lose him to a new team. Spotrac projects Hall to sign for $41 million over four years this offseason.

Breece Hall could be headed for a new team in free agency

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asNew England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Tucker and Hall are both free agents, but senior figures within the organization have expressed their desire to extend both at various points," Hutcherson wrote. "It seems clear that the Jets would prefer to re-sign them, ideally before they get a chance to test the market.

"Hall appeared frustrated at times, but to his credit, continued to play hard until the end of the season. However, there will obviously be a market for him and he could favor a change of scenery having endured four straight losing seasons in New York. It could get messy if the Jets opt to franchise him."

Hall seems to want to return to the Jets, but when players get to free agency, money talks. It would be surprising to see Hall take a discount, especially considering there are plenty of contending teams in the league that will pursue him.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals are two teams that are expected to pursue Hall. Both of these teams would fit well for the young running back. Still, the Jets are likely going to pursue him, too. His free agency sweepstakes should be interesting this offseason.

More NFL: Jets Linked To $13 Million Star RB To Replace Breece Hall

