Could 6-Time Pro Bowler Be Jets' Next Big Signing?

The Jets still have room to make another big addition...

Oct 7, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Large oversized helmets of the New York Jets Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals at the NFL Experience London at the Battersea Power Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have a clear need on the offense right now.

New York cut ties with Davante Adams and there's been reports that a similar thing could end up happening to Allen Lazard but he is still on the roster. The Jets have a clear No. 1 receiver in Garrett Wilson, but who will be behind him? There was a some drama last year but Wilson and Adams together were tough to cover for opposing teams.

Who could be a solution for the Jets?

ESPN's Rich Cimini released the latest episode of the "Flight Deck With Rich Cimini" podcast and discussed the receiver position. One guy he brought up was six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, although he noted that a veteran addition likely wouldn't come until after the NFL Draft.

"The Jets haven't really made any bold moves at receiver. I don't consider Tyler Johnson a bold move," Cimini said. "There's still some guys out there like Tyler Lockett and Keenan Allen. I think the Jets will go through the draft. They will certainly draft one at some point and the possibly add a veteran after June 1."

This obviously doesn't mean Allen is about to come to New York, but that would be a really good move. If the Jets were to draft a rookie and eventually add Allen, the perception around the receiver room would completely change.

Last year there was some drama because Rodgers clearly favored Adams over Wilson. Adding a capable veteran like Allen would give Justin Fields a dependable weapon over the middle of the field who would be a clear No. 2 option. He's coming off a season in which he had 70 catches, 744 yards, and seven touchdowns. That type of production would be perfect for the Jets' offense.

Patrick McAvoy
