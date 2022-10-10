Skip to main content

Quinnen Williams Slams Tyreek Hill With Stiff Arm; Payback For 'Disrespectful' Comments

Tyreek Hill was nearly traded to the Jets this offseason, but he chose the Dolphins, trolling New York at the time. The Jets didn't forget about his comments.

After scooping up a fumble in the fourth quarter of a win over the Dolphins, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams barreled forward, seeing the end zone in the distance.

His first obstacle was superstar receiver Tyreek Hill who darted over to bring the 303-pound ball carrier to the ground. Williams barely broke his stride, throwing Hill forward and to the turf with a lethal left-handed stiff arm, continuing to rumble ahead. 

Williams was brought down after a 12-yard return, setting up a touchdown for New York, one of three scores in the fourth quarter as the Jets pulled away in a blowout win. 

That play from Williams meant more to New York than just a timely fumble recovery and return, though. Fellow defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers explained after the game that the Jets were getting the "last laugh" after Hill's "disrespectful" comments this offseason.

"We just played with a chip on our shoulder after that whole, 'Jets, who?' thing," Franklin-Myers told Rich Cimini of ESPN. "I think that rubbed everybody the wrong way."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Franklin-Myers is referring to what Hill said in his first press conference with the Dolphins after he was traded from Kansas City to Miami. New York also had a deal in place to acquire Hill, but the wideout chose the Dolphins, a decision he recently admitted came down to "state taxes."

"The message is still the message," Franklin-Myers added. "You can laugh and shrug it off, but I didn't like that and the team didn't like that."

The Jets and Dolphins will face off again in the final week of the regular season, in Miami. Both teams are now 3-2 after Sunday's shellacking at MetLife Stadium.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (2)

New York Jets
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson runs for touchdown against Miami Dolphins
News

Jets Make Statement, Thrash Dolphins to End Losing Streak in AFC East

By Max Goodman
Jets QB Zach Wilson throws pass vs. Dolphins
News

How the Jets Can Upset the Dolphins in Week 5

By Max Goodman
New York Jets S Lamarcus Joyner celebrates interception
News

What Jets' Resilience Says About New York's Roster This Season

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson with Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
News

Jets-Dolphins Prediction: Can New York Take Advantage of Miami's Injuries?

By Max Goodman
Seattle Seahawks OT Duane Brown on sideline
News

Jets Activate Duane Brown From Injured Reserve; What it Means

By Max Goodman
New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner celebrates pass breakup
News

Jets' Sauce Gardner Has 'Dreamed' About Facing Wideouts Like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

By Max Goodman
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on sideline
News

Jets' Journey to Postseason Contention Starts on Sunday Against Dolphins

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson scrambling against Pittsburgh Steelers
News

Zach Wilson Hurt Again? Jets' QB Limited in Practice With Ankle Injury

By Max Goodman