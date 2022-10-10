Quinnen Williams Slams Tyreek Hill With Stiff Arm; Payback For 'Disrespectful' Comments

After scooping up a fumble in the fourth quarter of a win over the Dolphins, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams barreled forward, seeing the end zone in the distance.

His first obstacle was superstar receiver Tyreek Hill who darted over to bring the 303-pound ball carrier to the ground. Williams barely broke his stride, throwing Hill forward and to the turf with a lethal left-handed stiff arm, continuing to rumble ahead.

Williams was brought down after a 12-yard return, setting up a touchdown for New York, one of three scores in the fourth quarter as the Jets pulled away in a blowout win.

That play from Williams meant more to New York than just a timely fumble recovery and return, though. Fellow defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers explained after the game that the Jets were getting the "last laugh" after Hill's "disrespectful" comments this offseason.

"We just played with a chip on our shoulder after that whole, 'Jets, who?' thing," Franklin-Myers told Rich Cimini of ESPN. "I think that rubbed everybody the wrong way."

Franklin-Myers is referring to what Hill said in his first press conference with the Dolphins after he was traded from Kansas City to Miami. New York also had a deal in place to acquire Hill, but the wideout chose the Dolphins, a decision he recently admitted came down to "state taxes."

"The message is still the message," Franklin-Myers added. "You can laugh and shrug it off, but I didn't like that and the team didn't like that."

The Jets and Dolphins will face off again in the final week of the regular season, in Miami. Both teams are now 3-2 after Sunday's shellacking at MetLife Stadium.

