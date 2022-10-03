Skip to main content

Tyreek Hill Admits Why He Picked Trade to Dolphins Over Jets

Hey, must be the money!

It didn't last long, but there was a moment earlier this spring when it looked like the Jets could land wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster trade.

New York was rumored to be in serious talks to acquire the Chiefs star wide receiver, reportedly willing to use the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in the deal. It was even reported that the Jets had a trade in place for Hill, but they fell short in the sweepstakes when the Dolphins swooped in, offering a lucrative extension.

Seven months later, ahead of a matchup against the team he was nearly traded to, Hill spoke about that process, admitting exactly why he ended up with the Dolphins. 

"It was very close to happening," Hill told reporters. "Just those state taxes man. I had to make a grown up decision."

Money talks. Surely Jets fans will appreciate the honesty...

Hill is playing well with his new team, helping to lead Miami to a 3-1 start in 2022. Their only loss came on Thursday when starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury. Tagovailoa won't play against the Jets at MetLife Stadium this coming Sunday.

Across four games, Hill leads the Dolphins with 477 receiving yards and 31 catches. He's caught two touchdowns as well, one behind fellow playmaker Jaylen Waddle, who has 381 receiving yards and 21 receptions so far this season for Miami.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, the Jets are off to a bit of a surprising start, winning two of their first four games in dramatic fashion with comebacks in the fourth quarter.

That pick that the Jets were supposedly willing to use in a Hill trade also turned into rookie receiver Garrett Wilson, who has played very well through his first four NFL games. Wilson has racked up 255 receiving yards and two scores, both coming in New York's Week 2 victory over the Browns. 

Who knows how the Jets would've looked this season (and how they would've attacked the NFL Draft and free agency) had they acquired Hill in March. 

For now, it seems like both teams are doing fine in the aftermath of a blockbuster. New York has their wide receiver of the future as they build toward contention and the Dolphins have established themselves as a force, tied with the mighty Bills atop the AFC East as we head into October. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (2)

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
New York Jets

New York Jets OT Max Mitchell carted off with injury
News

Jets' Max Mitchell Did Not Suffer Season-Ending Injury

By Max Goodman
New York Jets WR Corey Davis scores touchdown
News

Jets' Corey Davis Sparked Comeback Win Over Steelers

By Daniel Kelly
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick watches New York Jets QB Zach Wilson catch touchdown pass
News

Minkah Fitzpatrick Takes Shot at Jets After Steelers' Collapse in Fourth Quarter

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson throws pass in pocket against Pittsburgh Steelers
News

Jets Overcome Mistakes in Comeback Victory Over Steelers

By Max Goodman
New York Jets offensive lineman Max Mitchell in preseason
News

Jets OT Max Mitchell Carted Off With Knee Injury

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson throws pass against Pittsburgh Steelers
News

Jets' Zach Wilson Catches Touchdown Pass, Stunning Steelers With Trick Play

By Max Goodman
New York Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and Conor McDermott
News

Jets Make Surprising Change on Offensive Line to Start Against Steelers

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson walks off preseason field with knee injury
News

Why the Jets Should Not Start Zach Wilson This Week

By Daniel Kelly