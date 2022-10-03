Tyreek Hill Admits Why He Picked Trade to Dolphins Over Jets

It didn't last long, but there was a moment earlier this spring when it looked like the Jets could land wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster trade.

New York was rumored to be in serious talks to acquire the Chiefs star wide receiver, reportedly willing to use the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in the deal. It was even reported that the Jets had a trade in place for Hill, but they fell short in the sweepstakes when the Dolphins swooped in, offering a lucrative extension.

Seven months later, ahead of a matchup against the team he was nearly traded to, Hill spoke about that process, admitting exactly why he ended up with the Dolphins.

"It was very close to happening," Hill told reporters. "Just those state taxes man. I had to make a grown up decision."

Money talks. Surely Jets fans will appreciate the honesty...

Hill is playing well with his new team, helping to lead Miami to a 3-1 start in 2022. Their only loss came on Thursday when starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury. Tagovailoa won't play against the Jets at MetLife Stadium this coming Sunday.

Across four games, Hill leads the Dolphins with 477 receiving yards and 31 catches. He's caught two touchdowns as well, one behind fellow playmaker Jaylen Waddle, who has 381 receiving yards and 21 receptions so far this season for Miami.

Meanwhile, the Jets are off to a bit of a surprising start, winning two of their first four games in dramatic fashion with comebacks in the fourth quarter.

That pick that the Jets were supposedly willing to use in a Hill trade also turned into rookie receiver Garrett Wilson, who has played very well through his first four NFL games. Wilson has racked up 255 receiving yards and two scores, both coming in New York's Week 2 victory over the Browns.

Who knows how the Jets would've looked this season (and how they would've attacked the NFL Draft and free agency) had they acquired Hill in March.

For now, it seems like both teams are doing fine in the aftermath of a blockbuster. New York has their wide receiver of the future as they build toward contention and the Dolphins have established themselves as a force, tied with the mighty Bills atop the AFC East as we head into October.

