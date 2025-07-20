Jets Star Reveals NY's Plan For Training Camp
The New York Jets are going to get a very talented player back into the mix on the defensive side of the ball in 2025.
Linebacker Jermaine Johnson II was only able to play in two games last season after tearing his Achilles. He's been working his way back ever since and will get back into the game action in 2025, but he shared on Saturday that the current plan is for New York to start him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
"I will be on PUP because the team wants to move slow to be safe, which I agree with. Not because I’m not ready. All is well," the Jets star announced.
Johnson has shared videos on social media showing his progress from the rough injury and this is just another official step by the team. An Achilles injury is tough to come back from, even at 26 years old. The fact that the Jets are planning on being cautious is a positive sign, not negative.
The Jets will have Johnson back on the field in 2025 and when he's 100 percent ready to go, he's going to be a big piece for this defense. New York already looks like it can end up being better in 2025 than it was in 2024. Johnson is going to be a big piece of this defense and the Jets need to do everything possible to make sure he is fully healthy and ready to go.