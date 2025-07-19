Jets CB Sauce Gardner Lands Legendary Endorsement
The New York Jets are fortunate to have arguably the No. 1 cornerback in the National Football League.
Sauce Gardner is a star and just got paid like it with the Jets handing him a long-term extension. Not many players have done it like him to kick off his career. Gardner was ranked as the No. 1 corner in football heading into the 2025 season by Pro Football Focus. ESPN had him lower (No. 5) but he did land a comparison to legendary corner Richard Sherman.
"Gardner had a respectable 2024 season, holding quarterbacks to an 83.3 passer rating when targeted," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said. "He gave up one touchdown and recorded nine pass deflections on 51 targets. And Pro Football Focus recently named him the league's top corner. This is not a sentiment the league shares. As multiple scouts noted, officials flagged his handsy coverage for holding more frequently in 2024. He committed 10 penalties (one declined) last year compared to seven over the previous two seasons combined, according to NFLPenalties.com.
"'I like his game, really good feet, long, good at the catch point -- but he was getting put in conversations that I didn't think were legitimate or fair,' a veteran NFL defensive coach said. 'When I watch the film, I see a top-10 cornerback. I don't see the top three.' One NFC personnel evaluator said he's got shades of Richard Sherman to his game -- without the ball production yet. The Jets are hoping their new defense, with coach Aaron Glenn and coordinator Steve Wilks asking him to play more man coverage, will bring out his best. He'll be asked to do a lot after signing a four-year, $120.4-million extension this week."
The Jets are in good shape heading into 2025.