Jamison Crowder may be listed as questionable for the Jets' divisional clash with the New England Patriots on Monday night, but New York's wide receiver is "confident" he'll be good to go.

"I feel comfortable, feel good about going out there Monday night," Crowder said in a Zoom presser after Saturday's practice. "Everything feels good, so I want to make some plays and help try to put us in position [to win]."

The wideout, in his sixth NFL season, hasn't played since Week 6 due to a groin injury. He recalled being close to returning last week against Kansas City, but after his discomfort flared up in practice—and knowing his body—he knew it was best to rest for one more week.

Crowder leads the Jets with 383 reception yards, 29 catches and 46 targets despite playing in only four games so far this season. He's eclipsed 100 yards in three of those four games and has hauled in a pair of touchdown passed.

He said on Saturday that he doesn't just want to return this week, he wants to be a spark for this offense.

"That's kind of what I always try to do each time I'm out there on the field is at least try to be some type of playmaker out there to help the offense as much as I can," he said.

The winless Jets have struggled on offense quite a bit this year, scoring more than 17 points just once through the eighth week of the season. In fact, New York's most recent touchdown pass came back in Week 5 when backup quarterback Joe Flacco connected with Crowder against the Arizona Cardinals.

Flacco is expected to be under center once again this week as starting quarterback Sam Darnold is doubtful to play with a right shoulder injury. The change at QB isn't fazing Crowder, however, as he preps to return in prime time.

"It's just been a rough season, but it is what it is," Crowder said. "Joe, he's veteran guy. Breshad [Perriman] played with Joe for a number of years in Baltimore. So, it's just the nature of business so you got to go out there and just be ready to play and compete."

Flacco said Saturday that Crowder has a "knack for getting open" and should help New York stretch the field on Monday. The wideout's numbers in a Jets uniform certainly support that statement.

Crowder has at least two catches in every single game he's played in a Jets uniform, dating back to his 14-catch performance to open the 2019 season against the Bills. Further, the 27-year-old has seven-plus receptions in each of his last five games heading into Monday night.

If Crowder plays Monday, and Perriman also makes his return from injury, it'll be the first game this season that all three of New York's starting wide receivers (including rookie Denzel Mims) have played in a game together.

"I think that we can be a very good group," Crowder said. "I just want to be a weapon for offense and just you know try to contribute to the group as much as I can."

