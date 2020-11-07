Jets' Sam Darnold Doubtful For Monday Night; Joe Flacco Expected to Start

Sam Darnold's right shoulder injury will keep him sidelined once again this season.

Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters Saturday afternoon that Darnold is now doubtful to play on Monday night against the Patriots after aggravating a preexisting injury in his throwing shoulder.

Joe Flacco is expected to start in Darnold's place "unless something strange happens," Gase said.

Darnold, who sprained an AC joint in his right shoulder on Oct. 1, was feeling sore after a hit in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. The quarterback had an MRI earlier in the week revealing no further damage.

It will be the veteran quarterback's third start this season. Gase revealed that Flacco has been taking reps with the first team during practice throughout the week and will take all first-team reps on Saturday.

After he was limited in practice on Friday, Darnold will sit out of practice Saturday. With a bye week to come after Monday's matchup with New England, this gives Darnold more time to rest, making sure the 23-year-old isn't put in a position where he could do more damage.

Gase had explained earlier in the week that a decision on whether or not Darnold will play will be determined by how he feels throwing the football as the week progressed. The head coach said Saturday that Darnold communicated with the coaching staff that he was having issues throwing and the ball wasn't coming out as normal.

In his two starts this season, against Arizona and Miami, Flacco is 0-2 with 381 yards. He's gone 39-for-77 through the air, completing just 50.65 percent of his passes.

Now, it looks like he'll be tasked with preventing the first 0-9 start in Jets franchise history.

