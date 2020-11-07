SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

Jets' Sam Darnold Doubtful For Monday Night; Joe Flacco Expected to Start

Max Goodman

Sam Darnold's right shoulder injury will keep him sidelined once again this season.

Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters Saturday afternoon that Darnold is now doubtful to play on Monday night against the Patriots after aggravating a preexisting injury in his throwing shoulder.

Joe Flacco is expected to start in Darnold's place "unless something strange happens," Gase said. 

Darnold, who sprained an AC joint in his right shoulder on Oct. 1, was feeling sore after a hit in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. The quarterback had an MRI earlier in the week revealing no further damage.

It will be the veteran quarterback's third start this season. Gase revealed that Flacco has been taking reps with the first team during practice throughout the week and will take all first-team reps on Saturday.

After he was limited in practice on Friday, Darnold will sit out of practice Saturday. With a bye week to come after Monday's matchup with New England, this gives Darnold more time to rest, making sure the 23-year-old isn't put in a position where he could do more damage. 

Gase had explained earlier in the week that a decision on whether or not Darnold will play will be determined by how he feels throwing the football as the week progressed. The head coach said Saturday that Darnold communicated with the coaching staff that he was having issues throwing and the ball wasn't coming out as normal. 

In his two starts this season, against Arizona and Miami, Flacco is 0-2 with 381 yards. He's gone 39-for-77 through the air, completing just 50.65 percent of his passes. 

Now, it looks like he'll be tasked with preventing the first 0-9 start in Jets franchise history.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman) and be sure to bookmark JetsCountry and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html

Chris Mascaro

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

Abdulla_12_1992

by

twofactor23

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985 News on the…

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985

Andrew DiCecco

by

Rolando Rosa

The Jets are getting a familiar face in Stephone Anthony. He's played under head coach Adam Gase in…

https://nypost.com/2019/08/20/jets-sign-lb-stephone-anthony-in-place-of-injured-avery-williamson/

Jack-Loennecker

by

Jack-Loennecker

Build that chemistry big boys! We need you guys up front! #GangGreen…

https://thejetpress.com/2019/06/22/jets-ol-kelechi-osemele-talks-building-chemistry-new-teammates/

GangGreen91

by

Rolando Rosa

We need versatile guys on offense. Montgomery could be a good backup behind Bell.…

https://www.newyorkjets.com/news/ty-montgomery-likes-multi-position-role-in-jets-offense

JetsManiac

by

Rolando Rosa

See how some key players fared on Saturday. Also, who will you be keeping tabs on against the…

https://www.nj.com/jets/2019/08/jets-rookie-report-card-how-did-quinnen-williams-jachai-polite-blake-cashman-others-fare-in-preseason-loss-to-saints.html

Andrew DiCecco

by

twofactor23

Interesting pickup. Kindred was the Browns' fourth-round pick in 2016 and played in every game last…

https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/08/20/jets-claim-derrick-kindred-from-colts/

Andrew DiCecco

by

Andrew DiCecco

2nd overall pick Quinnen Williams DESTROYS teammate, hosts an elegant party in the backfield,…

https://twitter.com/nyjets/status/1157022186089041921

MattySolo

by

Rolando Rosa

In Darnold We Trust! #GangGreen…

https://www.ganggreennation.com/2019/7/12/19856226/a-look-back-at-sam-darnold

GangGreen91

by

Rolando Rosa