Jets Could Finally Have All Their Weapons Available on Offense Monday Night

With wideouts Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman both trending toward returns from injury, there's a chance all three of the Jets starting wide receivers could be available on Monday night against the Patriots.

Considering it took until Week 7 for rookie Denzel Mims to make his debut, after battling injuries to his hamstrings dating back to training camp, the trio of receivers has yet to play together in a game this season.

Prior to Friday's practice, head coach Adam Gase revealed that Crowder (groin) would be limited for a second consecutive workout. He hasn't appeared in a game since Week 6.

"After watching him run yesterday and kind of seeing all the drills he was doing, hopefully individual goes well and then we can progress from there," Gase said on Friday's Zoom call with reporters.

Perriman, working his way back from a concussion sustained late last month, participated in full during New York's second practice of the week. Gase clarified that practice isn't quite back to normal yet for the former first-rounder as he wraps up concussion protocol.

"Perriman is in the last phase of the concussion protocol so it'll technically be full but he still has one more thing to kind of go through," he said.

Therefore, if all goes well leading up to Monday night against New England, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold could finally have the weapons at his disposal he expected to work with this season.

Although last week featured a big 27-yard gain from Mims, it was Braxton Berrios that led the way for Gang Green with eight catches (and just 34 yards).

"They're working hard to get to this point, and we're excited to have them out there they've been doing great in practice and we're excited to be able to see them hopefully on Monday night," Darnold said on Friday.

Through eight games, Crowder leads the Jets receivers with 383 yards (on a team-leading 29 catches and 46 targets). In four games, Perriman has reeled in 11 receptions for 118 yards. Mims, in his first two NFL contests, has six catches for 84 yards.

All of that said, there's no guarantee just yet that Darnold will be out there feeding them the football.

After aggravating his previously injured right shoulder on Sunday against the Chiefs, Darnold has been limited in practice. Following an MRI, which revealed no further damage to his sprained AC joint (sustained on Oct. 1), he said Friday he's taking this week "day by day."

While his status for Monday is up in the air as well, Gase said the decision will be made based on how Darnold is feeling over the next few days.

"Last time we were kind of at this phase," he said. "All the throws look fine, he had plenty of zip on the ball and he didn't have any issues as far as losing a velocity on balls. It's just got to be about how it feels when he's throwing it."

