Kayvon Thibodeaux: Jets Are 'Really Interested' in Drafting Me

Kayvon Thibodeaux believes that the Jets are "really interested" in drafting him next month.

The top-rated pass rusher spoke to reporters on Friday from the NFL Scouting Combine. When asked about the Jets, the Oregon product revealed that he met with members of the organization earlier in the day.

"It was great," Thibodeaux said. "Breaking down film, they love how I can break down and articulate pass rush, run scheme, film and they're really interested in me as well so I'm excited — they even asked me too how I would feel if I wasn't taken No. 1. Like I just said, it's all about what I can do to contribute to a Super Bowl, what I can do to contribute to a winning team and help cultivate a winning culture."

Viewed as one of the best edge rushers in this year's draft class, Thibodeaux has been mocked to several different teams at the top of the first round. With the Jets positioned to be on the clock fourth overall (in addition to the No. 10 overall selection), Thibodeaux could be the perfect fit if he's available.

Both general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh recently mentioned that the franchise will focus on upgrading their defense this offseason, an indirect way to help second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

In fact, if Thibodeaux does slip to the No. 4 selection, some believe the Jets would be silly not to pick the pass rusher, regardless of who else is available.

Over three seasons at Oregon, the NFL draft prospect racked up 19 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss in 30 total games. In 2021, Thibodeaux had seven sacks, 49 tackles and 12 for loss.

New York has a solid core on their defensive line—with Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers and Carl Lawson—but Saleh's defense is rooted in production and dominance up front. Adding a player of Thibodeax's caliber would strengthen the Jets' pass rush, providing more balance as New York tries to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Thibodeaux is ranked as the fourth-best prospect from this year's draft class by Pro Football Focus. He's ranked seventh on Daniel Jeremiah's list of top prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is expected to be the first pass rusher off the board in the first round.

Other options for the Jets at No. 4 could include offensive linemen Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal or safety Kyle Hamilton.

