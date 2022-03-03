Jets Listed as Top Landing Spot For Saquon Barkley

CBS Sports has the Jets listed as the No. 2 potential landing spot for Saquon Barkley if the Giants trade him this offseason.

From Big Blue to Gang Green?

Speculation is running rampant this week after Giants general manager Joe Schoen said New York will entertain trade offers for star running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft, hasn't exactly lived up to his Giant expectations in New York. The playmaker has battled injuries in each of the last three seasons, struggling to break free behind a dreadful offensive line.

So, which teams will be willing to send a package to the Giants for Barkley? CBS Sports put together a list of 11 possible destinations for the Penn State product, naming the Jets in the No. 2 spot.

Here's Cody Benjamin's analysis:

2. New York Jets



Barkley wouldn't have to move very far. More importantly, the Jets could use a better complement for promising 2021 starter Michael Carter, and they've got close to $50M in available cap space. As a bonus, Barkley's dad is a diehard Jets fan to this day, perhaps instilling some fondness for Gang Green in his son.

Taking this one step further, the Jets are +700 to be Saquon’s 2022 Week 1 team, per Bookies.com. That's the third-highest odds after the Giants and Miami Dolphins.

The Jets must continue to surround Zach Wilson with playmakers this offseason. Drafting Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Michael Carter has been a massive success thus far. You can make a case for New York targeting any and all offensive weapons in the draft and free agency over the next several months.

That said, adding an injury-prone running back doesn't seem like the best way to spend draft capital and cap space, especially for a team that's more than one piece away from contention.

When healthy, Barkley is one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL. A backfield with Carter and Barkley is fun to think about, helping New York establish their running game while giving Wilson targets in the passing game. But there are far more pressing needs on the offensive side of the ball than running back.

To play devil's advocate, the Jets certainly have the flexibility in the draft to present the Giants with an offer they can't refuse.

In fact, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the "consensus trade value" for Barkley is a fourth-round pick. Surely the Giants would want more than that, but his injury history has dealt quite the blow to the former first-rounder's value these last few years.

Barkley is guaranteed $7.217 million this year before he is set to hit free agency in 2023. For a team like the Chiefs or Bills, for instance, Barkley is a high-risk, high-reward acquisition that can take their offense to the next level as they contend for a Super Bowl. New York would benefit more from a veteran at the position to help bring the most out of Carter or even another rookie, fostering development at the position as their postseason window begins to open in the next few years.

Anything is on the table for the Jets, who are set to be aggressive in all avenues this offseason. If Barkley is traded, however, odds are he won't continue to call MetLife Stadium home.

