2022 NFL Free Agency: Tyrann Mathieu Named Best Fit For Jets

NFL.com has Tyrann Mathieu listed as the most "fun free agency fit" for the New York Jets.

Tyrann Mathieu is poised to be one of the best safeties on the market this offseason, set to enter free agency.

Could we see the Honey Badger prowling in green and white, agreeing to a deal with the Jets?

Marc Sessler of NFL.com explored some free agency fits for each AFC team in an article this week, linking Gang Green to this dynamic defensive back.

Here's Sessler with more:

Mathieu has been heart-and-soul material for the Chiefs, but Kansas City has yet to float an extension. The Jets have operated as a Bermuda Triangle for free agents, with pass rusher Carl Lawson and wideout Corey Davis seeing 2021 wiped away by injuries. Perhaps the landing spot would scare off Mathieu, but the Jets also represent a brilliant opportunity. The Honey Badger would be given the chance to lead a Robert Saleh-designed defense that regularly milked the most out of players in San Francisco. With Marcus Maye out the door, Tyrann would step in as one of the game's most versatile safeties and a locker-room favorite.

New York certainly has the cap space and the roster flexibility to make this work. Marcus Maye is expected to bounce in free agency and while the Jets have a core of young defensive backs, they will need a leader in the secondary.

Mathieu, 29, is the third-best safety available this offseason, per Pro Football Focus. Only Marcus Williams of the Saints and Jessie Bates III of the Bengals are ranked higher on PFF's big board.

The LSU product would bring experience, leadership and a flair for the dramatic to New York, a resource for the rest of this young defense. Mathieu also has a championship mentality, winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs back in 2019.

While Mathieu would require an investment on the open market, the safety is playing at a high level. Mathieu made 76 tackles with six pass deflections and three interceptions over 16 games this past season. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two campaigns, playing consistent and durable defense as he approaches his 10th season in the NFL.

New York could elect to address this position in the draft, possibly targeting top safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 4 selection. As always, there are plenty of cheaper alternatives available, ensuring that general manager Joe Douglas and his team have enough dough to spread around.

Nonetheless, Mathieu would be a tremendous addition to this defense, helping to take this unit to the next level.

That said, would Mathieu want to go from the Chiefs and perennial contention to a four-win club that hasn't been to the playoffs in over a decade? Even if he secures a lucrative deal to sign with the Jets, and wants to be a part of Robert Saleh's defense, it would take some patience on Mathieu's part if he hopes to get back to the playoffs and play for his second Super Bowl ring.

