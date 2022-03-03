Jets Eager to Help Zach Wilson By Bolstering Defense in Draft, Free Agency

Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh spoke to reporter on Wednesday, making it clear that the Jets are focused on improving their defense this offseason.

If you followed the Jets at all this past season, it's pretty easy to diagnose what this team needs to accomplish in order to put a formidable product on the field in 2022.

The Jets must surround their young quarterback with weapons, players that can foster Zach Wilson's development and overall team success.

To some, that means New York should go all-in with addressing their offense this offseason. Take advantage of cap space and draft capital by adding a No. 1 receiver, multiple talented tight ends and more protection on the offensive line.

Both general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh are aware of New York's deficiencies on the offensive side of the ball. But adding offensive playmakers isn't the only way to help Wilson.

New York must find ways to improve their defense as well.

"We got a little bit better towards the end of the year, but there was a minute there where we were giving up 40 points a game," Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. "If you're having to play a shootout, that's a lot of pressure on a quarterback. I don't care which quarterback you are."

Simply put, the Jets had the worst defense in the NFL a season ago. Sure, some young players flashed potential, while veterans showed they belong in green and white, but New York gave up an average of 29.6 points and 397.6 yards per game.

That's not going to cut it whether you have a rookie or a Pro Bowl quarterback under center.

"If we can put pieces around him to make sure he has the lead instead of playing from behind, young quarterbacks are going to be in better position to succeed," Douglas added. "Obviously, one avenue to help the quarterback is playmakers. It’s the weapons, it’s the wide receivers, it’s the tight ends, it’s the backs. There’s also the other ways to help it which is a good solid defense to get him the ball back as often as we can."

READ: Jets Must Capitalize if Kayvon Thibodeaux Falls

With a more reliable defense, a slow start on offense doesn't automatically equate to a blowout loss. It gives the Jets more time to establish their offensive scheme, calling plays designed to open the door for an explosive opportunity later in the game.

There were multiple contests a year ago where a late surge by Wilson and the offense was too little too late. If the defense kept New York in striking distance, who knows how many more wins this team would've had in 2021.

That in mind, don't be surprised if the Jets pounce when a top-rated edge rusher slips in the first round or if New York spends big on a safety in free agency.

Again, it's imperative the Jets take steps forward on offense, but as Saleh put it, an improved defense is "at the front of our minds."

"Anything we do to this team is going to help the quarterback at this point," the head coach explained. "Whether it's improving the defense, adding a skill guy, improving the O-line, adding a tight end, it doesn't matter. Everything that we do, no matter what decision we make, we feel will be indirectly—or directly—improving the quarterback."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.