New York Jets home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI.com
Search
Keeping Marcus Maye in New York With Long-Term Deal is 'Priority' For Jets After Draft

Keeping Marcus Maye in New York With Long-Term Deal is 'Priority' For Jets After Draft

Author:
Publish date:

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets made several additions to their secondary over the last few days in the NFL draft, but their biggest move of the offseason is still in the works.

With the draft behind him, Jets general manager Joe Douglas expects New York to continue to negotiate with safety Marcus Maye about a long-term contract.

"It's still a priority to keep Marcus here long term," Douglas said Saturday. "We have had productive texts back and forth with his agent and we're hoping to really dive into this now that now that the draft's over."

That's not the first time Douglas has said New York will prioritize contract discussions with Maye. He's reiterated that stance on multiple occasions since the conclusion of the 2020 season.

New York ended up placing the franchise tag on Maye in March, giving all parties involved more time to come to an agreement. If they can't come to terms, the safety will play on a one-year deal—his fifth year on the Jets—entering free agency in 2022.

Negotiations appeared to hit a speed bump a few months ago when Maye's agent blasted the Jets in a social media post. 

Maye hasn't just improved on the field over the last few years in green and white, the safety has blossomed into a leader. Since fellow safety Jamal Adams was traded away, the 28-year-old has taken on a bigger role in the secondary and in the locker room, a voice of the team during the best and worst times. He's been a member of the organization since he was picked in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft and has articulated in the past his desire to stick around for the long term.

Maye had the best season of his career in 2020 as well, racking up 88 tackles to go along with two sacks, two interceptions and 11 defended passes.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jets S Marcus Maye dives for tackle vs. Rams
News

Keeping Marcus Maye in New York With Long-Term Deal is 'Priority' For Jets After Draft

UNC Running Back Michael Carter
News

Jets Added An 'Explosive and Fun' Running Back in Michael Carter

Florida Sate Hamsah Nasirildeen
News

New York Jets Cap Off Draft Class With Three More Defenders in Sixth Round

Pitt cornerback Jason Pinnock
News

New York Jets Pick Pittsburgh CB Jason Pinnock in Fifth Round of 2021 NFL Draft

Duke safety Michael Carter II makes tackle
News

New York Jets Select Duke Defensive Back Michael Carter II With No. 154 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood
News

New York Jets Select Auburn Safety Jamien Sherwood in Fifth Round of 2021 NFL Draft

North Carolina running back Michael Carter
News

New York Jets Select North Carolina RB Michael Carter With No. 107 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

2021 NFL draft main stage
News

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Day 3 Live Updates