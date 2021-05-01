New York Jets Select Duke Defensive Back Michael Carter II With No. 154 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

After four straight offensive picks to start the NFL draft, New York is bolstering its defense.

The Jets picked Duke defensive back Michael Carter II with the No. 154 pick in the fifth round.

Carter played four years at Duke, compiling 135 tackles over 42 games. He defended 23 passes, increasing his single-season numbers in that category every year, while adding four interceptions (including two in his senior season).

The defensive back was picked moments after New York added safety (and potentially linebacker) Jamien Sherwood from Auburn. Earlier on Day 3, New York snagged another Michael Carter, the running back from North Carolina.

Carter played safety primarily at Duke, but the Jets appear to view him as a cornerback.

The Jets' secondary was torn apart routinely in 2020 and while New York will still need to address their cornerback situation, adding an experienced defensive back with versatility certainly can't hurt.

Carter will join Marcus Maye, Ashtyn Davis (last year's third-rounder) and Lamarcus Joyner (signed in free agency). At cornerback, New York has Bryce Hall (picked in the fifth round a year ago) along with Bless Austin, Lamar Jackson, Justin Hardee (acquired in free agency) and more.

