Kenny Yeboah Wants Jets to Take Close Look at Former Ole Miss Teammate During Senior Bowl

New York's undrafted tight end is hoping the Jets keep an eye on Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders at the Senior Bowl next week.

Another wide receiver was added to the Senior Bowl roster this weekend, a player that Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah is very familiar with.

Ole Miss wideout Braylon Sanders will join six other receivers on the Senior Bowl's National Team, the group working directly with New York's coaching staff.

Upon the Senior Bowl's official announcement that Sanders will be suiting up next week, Yeboah took to social media, making sure his pro team was aware of the news.

Sanders and Yeboah played together at Ole Miss in 2020, Yeboah's final season at the collegiate level before the Jets picked him up as an undrafted free agent. New York's phenom Elijah Moore is also familiar with Sanders' game as the two receivers teamed up together at Ole Miss from 2018 to 2020.

Across five seasons with the Rebels, Sanders racked up 1,453 receiving yards, 69 receptions and 10 total touchdowns. This past season, Sanders had a career year with 24 catches, 549 receiving yards and four scores.

New York is in the market for a wide receiver this offseason. Moore was sensational in his rookie year, but the Jets would benefit from adding a top target for Zach Wilson to wreak havoc alongside Corey Davis on offense.

Other than Sanders, New York could draft another receiver set to attend the Senior Bowl (like Penn State's Jahan Dotson or Nevada's Romeo Doubs). Wideouts like Ohio State's Garrett Wilson or Arkansas' Treylon Burks could also be targeted early in the 2022 draft, although they aren't playing in the Senior Bowl.

