Looking Back on Tom Brady's Historic Career Against the Jets

With Tom Brady reportedly retiring, let's revisit the all-time great's numbers against the Jets and some of the unforgettable moments along the way.

It's only fitting that Tom Brady's final game-winning drive and 400-yard game, from what could be his final season, came against the Jets.

The all-time great quarterback is reportedly expected to retire this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, signaling the end of an illustrious 22-year career. Brady and the Buccaneers have yet to confirm these reports.

If this is the end, Brady will retire after winning seven Super Bowls and three MVP Awards, he's a 15-time Pro Bowler and has more passing yards (84,520), passing completions (7,263) and passing touchdowns (624) than any other quarterback in NFL history.

Those career numbers speak for themselves, but over the course of Brady's historic career, the Michigan product has been particularly dominant against the Jets.

Facing New York two times practically every season while he wore a Patriots uniform, Brady racked up 9,059 passing yards (with 808 completions on 1,296 pass attempts) over 37 games against the Jets, the most he had against any other NFL team. Including the postseason, Brady is 31-8 against the Jets. Only the Bills suffered more losses (33) to Brady in the quarterback's career.

In fact, the Jets played a key role in Brady's career taking off.

Jets linebacker Mo Lewis took Patriots starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe out of a game with a big hit in September of 2001, allowing Brady (an unproven, former sixth-round pick at the time) to step in. Brady made his first career start the next week and as they say, the rest is history.

Brady's longevity is another representation of his special career. Filling in for Bledsoe during the 2001 season, Vinny Testaverde was playing quarterback for the Jets. A few weeks ago when he led Tampa Bay back against New York for a dramatic victory at MetLife Stadium, rookie Zach Wilson was playing quarterback for New York.

Wilson was two years old when Brady took over for Bledsoe on that fateful day two decades ago.

READ: Zach Wilson's Historic Connection With Tom Brady Makes Jets-Buccaneers More Special

As much as Jets fans associate Brady with blowout losses and brutal defeats, there were some positive moments over the years. The biggest of the bunch came on January 16, 2011, the last time the Jets made the postseason.

Led by quarterback Mark Sanchez and head coach Rex Ryan, the Jets stunned the Patriots in the first round of the playoffs, beating New England 28-21. That was one of Brady's best seasons as well—the quarterback won MVP and threw just four picks in 16 games, the fewest interceptions in a full season of his entire career.

It's worth noting that there's a chance Brady does come back for the 2022 season. Multiple reports suggest that Brady hasn't made up his mind yet and hasn't informed the Buccaneers about his final decision regarding retirement.

Either way, New York won't see Tampa Bay in 2022 unless they face off in the Super Bowl. Odds are, Brady has played against the Jets for the last time.

