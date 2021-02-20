Actor Kevin James Pleads With Deshaun Watson to Come to the Jets and 'Crush it' at Quarterback

Kevin James is doing his best to recruit Deshaun Watson to the New York Jets.

The actor gave his best pitch to the Houston Texans star quarterback in an appearance on ESPN's SportsNation this week.

Take a look at this clip (and watch the full interview by clicking here):

"I am a fan and people like me are what makes the team," James said. "They really are. You're going to feel it, it's quantifiable but in a different way. The quality of the fan is going to come to this, we're going to support you and let's move it out of the Meadowlands, bring it to New York and just crush it with you at quarterback. Please!"

James is a Long Island native, best known for his role as Doug Heffernan on the sitcom The King of Queens. With this message, basically the actor is saying that if Watson makes his way to the Jets, the quarterback will immediately become the King of New York.

As much as James has experience policing other individuals—you know, in Paul Blart: Mall Cop—influencing where Watson plays in 2021 isn't going to be as easy as asking nicely.

The 25-year-old quarterback has shown he wants out of Houston, and has a no-trade clause to choose his destination, but the Texans may not make him available this offseason. If he does end up being traded, plenty of franchises will go after the superstar. New York has the draft capital to put together a special package, but if Watson wants to play for a contender and win a championship as soon as next year, Gang Green won't be his preference.

Only time will tell what happens this offseason with Watson. Until then, it's safe to say that James will be just like the rest of the Jets' fan base: anxiously waiting on the edge of their seats.

More on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and what the New York Jets might do with quarterback Sam Darnold:

