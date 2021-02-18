Sam Darnold Trade Proposal: Does Washington Offer Enough to New York?

We know several teams have inquired with the Jets about Sam Darnold's availability. What exactly would those franchises be willing to give to New York in a trade?

In this proposal, posted by PFF on Twitter this week, the Washington Football Team makes the move to secure Darnold this offseason. Is this enough of a package for the Jets to say yes?

That's the 51st pick in this year's draft along with a future fifth-rounder for a 23-year-old quarterback that many believe has untapped potential.

You have to figure the Jets would ask for Washington's first-round pick in hypothetical negotiations between these two clubs. Washington picks 19th in the first, an opportunity to give the Jets three selections in the first 23 picks off the board.

The consensus in recent weeks, however, is that Darnold will be worth a late first-rounder (depending on how the quarterback market progresses) or a package involving a second-round pick. Washington doesn't offer up their first-rounder, but tips the scales with a fifth-round pick in 2022.

It took the Los Angeles Rams two first-rounders and their starting quarterback to acquire Matthew Stafford. Now, ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Philadelphia has sent Carson Wentz to the Colts for a third-round pick and a conditional second-rounder that could turn into a first is Wentz plays a certain amount of snaps in 2021.

Is Darnold's value somewhere in the middle of those two quarterbacks? He's a younger option and can be molded into a better quarterback in the right system, but he hasn't exactly proven himself up to this point.

What would this proposal with Washington mean for both teams? Well, New York would probably go on to select Zach Wilson second overall or continue to pursue Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Perhaps the No. 51 overall pick could help bolster their package they would be forming to send to Houston if Watson becomes available.

Washington snags a player that has the potential to be a franchise quarterback. They had four different quarterbacks throw passes this past season, finishing out the year with Taylor Heinicke under center (who played his heart out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs). You have to figure if Washington is shipping picks off for a quarterback, they'd believe Darnold is ready to fill in as their starter, but maybe they would enter camp with some sort of competition.

At least five teams have reached out to the Jets about Darnold and that number could go up even higher over the next few weeks. Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will continue to watch film and evaluate this current Jets roster. If they eventually decide, along with Saleh's new coaching staff, that Darnold isn't the answer (and Wilson or Justin Fields at No. 2 would be a better move for this franchise), then he'll likely start next season in another uniform.

