What the Carson Wentz Trade Means For the Jets, Sam Darnold

Just when you thought the NFL offseason had gone into a bit of a lull, the hot stove reignited on Thursday morning.

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for two draft picks, as first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. The draft compensation includes a third-round pick in this spring's draft along with a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first.

Indianapolis is one of those teams that entered this offseason looking to find an upgrade at the quarterback position. Philip Rivers filled in this past year, coming over from the Chargers and helping Indianapolis make the postseason, but the veteran recently announced his retirement after an illustrious career.

Now, the Colts have a franchise quarterback in Wentz that's poised to take a championship-caliber roster to the next level.

So, what does this mean for the New York Jets, a franchise that's possibly going to trade away their young quarterback this offseason?

The immediate reaction is that the Colts are no longer a suitor for Sam Darnold. It's been reported that at least five different teams have inquired with New York, demonstrating interest in trading for the 23-year-old. Odds are the Colts were in on that list, checking in on his availability, but they're no longer an option going forward.

Other teams that could still be in the market to trade for a quarterback include the Chicago Bears, Washington Football Team, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and more.

Considering the package of draft compensation that it took to get Wentz to Indianapolis, it's hard to envision that the Jets benefit from this deal. The second-rounder included for Wentz can definitely turn into a first next season, but there's no guarantee. Therefore, can the Jets expect to get a first-round pick straight up for Darnold?

Sure, Wentz had a tough year in 2020 and Darnold is younger so you can argue Darnold's value could be higher based upon his potential, but we're talking about a quarterback that's struggled throughout his first three pro seasons, regressing quite a bit this past year. Wentz was a contender for an MVP not too long ago even with the financial implications of his contract.

Seeing Matthew Stafford get traded for two firsts and a starting quarterback seemed to point toward Darnold's value going up, but that's a distant memory this offseason. The Jets can only hope now that the amount of different teams interested in Darnold will help drive up the price as time goes by if they do end up choosing to trade him.

