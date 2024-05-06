New York Jets Announce New Roster Moves Coming Out Of Rookie Minicamp
Rookie minicamp is a great opportunity for teams around the league to see their new players working with their coaching staff while also inviting some older free agent veterans to participate.
The New York Jets took full advantage of this period and have made some roster moves.
According to their official social media page, they announced the signing of two quarterbacks, Andrew Peasley and Colby Suits, as well as defensive back Brandon Codrington.
In addition, they have also released quarterback PeeWee Jarrett, linebacker Tre Jenkins, and defensive lineman Manny Jones.
With these additions, the Jets' now have five QBs in their room alongside Aaron Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor, and rookie Jordan Travis.
Peasley went undrafted after spending the last two seasons at the University of Wyoming where he threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions across his 24 starts. That came after four years at Utah State where he only started two games during his career that came in 2020.
Suits also went undrafted. He spent his last season of college at Houston Christian where he started 10 games and threw for 1,919 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He transferred there after four years at Louisiana Monroe where he only started eight times and appeared in 16 games.
Codrington is an interesting addition because of his ability as a returner.
With new kick off rules being implemented across the NFL this season, New York might have found themselves a weapon if the undrafted free agent is able to stick on the roster.
This also marks the end of the line for Jarrett with the Jets after his remarkable journey to get to this point was revealed.
There will still be more roster changes throughout the offseason as they get down to the requisite number of players that is required across every NFL roster.