‘Peewee’ Jarrett’s Incredible Journey To The New York Jets
Tucked among the list of 17 New York Jets undrafted free agents for this weekend’s mini-camp was West Florida quarterback Byron Jarrett Jr.
NFL teams take chances on Division II quarterbacks at this time of year. Jarrett will have a hard time making the final 53-man roster.
But that’s nothing new for the Des Moines, Iowa, native they call “Peewee.”
Jarrett’s journey to the Jets is certainly not linear. He was good enough at Hoover High School to pass for 5,000 career yards, 50 touchdowns and set a school record for passing yards in a game with 547.
But as he told KCCI-TV in Des Moines, he didn’t receive a single Division I, II or III offer.
“Zero offers, zero stars,” Jarrett said.
Jarrett found a home with Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College, but only played seven games before tearing his labrum.
After his first surgery, he lost his grandmother. Then he needed another surgery. Before he could get back on the field COVID-19 shut down college football in 2020 and it was especially hard on junior colleges.
At his lowest point, Jarrett considered quitting football and getting a job. He found no sympathy from an unlikely source.
“I called my dad looking for, like, comfort in the situation and my dad just hung up in my face,” Jarrett said.
So, he transferred to Iowa Central in 2021 and threw for 2,704 yards and 30 touchdowns while earning NJCAA First Team All-America, ICCAC Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-ICCAC honors. He and the Tritons went 9-2.
That season got West Florida interested. The Pensacola, Fla., based program started in 2016 and quickly became a national power, winning the Division II crown in 2019.
In 2022 Jarrett threw for 2,719 yards and 33 touchdowns, and rushed for a school-record 762 yards for a quarterback, along with nine touchdowns. The Argonauts went 12-2 and finished No. 4 in the country, losing to Ferris State in the national semifinals.
Last season he threw for 2,552 yards and 25 touchdowns, rushed for another 233 yards and three touchdowns, while UWF went 8-4 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
On the final night of the draft, Jarrett sat with his family and took the phone call from the Jets, signing him to a UDFA contract. Now 6-4, 240 pounds, he at least he has a chance.
“I didn't know where I was gonna end up really,” he said. “I didn't know if I was gonna be drafted, undrafted, you know? I talked to every team within the past two years and you know I knew something good was gonna happen.”