New York Jets Veteran WR Named A Surprising Cut Candidate
The New York Jets have some decisions to make on roster as they have an upcoming battle for a depth spot at wide receiver.
One of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' long time targets, dating back to their stint together with the Green Bay Packers, could find himself on the cutting block.
Marcus Mosher of 33rd team listed Allen Lazard as a notable player that shouldn't surprise fans if he gets released before the start of the season.
Lazard has been with Rodgers for his entire career and the two found a lot of success. In his five seasons in Green Bay, he had 169 catches for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. While those names aren't mind-blowing, he became a reliable redzone target for the future Hall of Famer.
After Rodgers went down with injury last season, the receiver wasn't able to make much of an impact. The former Iowa State Cyclone had just 23 catches on 49 targets (a career-worst catch percentage) for 311 yards and one score.
It's clear that New York wasn't happy with their receiving corps outside of Garrett Wilson last season. The front office added Mike Williams on a one-year deal and then traded up to draft Malachi Corley. That is three players that are virtually guaranteed a spot on the roster.
A fourth receiver spot could be taken up by Xavier Gipson as he was the team's special teams return man last year and looks to be the guy for the job once again.
That leaves the main competition for Lazard as Jason Brownlee or Malik Taylor. With none of the three coming off of fantastic seasons, it would make sense for the Jets to look to get younger at the positon.
Though Lazard and Rodgers are clearly close, there might not be much reason to keep a 29-year-old struggling veteran on the roster if he can't find the field consistently.