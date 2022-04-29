Jets Trade Up With Giants, Pick Iowa State RB Breece Hall at No. 36

The Jets now have a running back room with Breece Hall and Michael Carter.

For the second night in a row, the Jets have moved up in the 2022 NFL Draft with a trade.

New York traded with the Giants to jump up from No. 38 to No. 36 in the second round, picking Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

On Thursday night, the Jets snuck back into the first round for a third first-round pick, taking Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson.

General manager Joe Douglas and his team didn't want to wait around and see if Hall would fall to them at No. 38. Now, they have a dynamic duo in the backfield with Hall and Michael Carter, a fourth-round pick from last year's draft.

To get the 36th overall selection, Gang Green dealt the No. 38 pick and a fifth-rounder (at No. 146) to the Giants. They still have one more pick on Friday night, barring any additional moves, late in the third round (at No. 101).

Hall is considered the best running back from this year's class, coming off back-to-back seasons of more than 1,400 rushing yards. Over three years at Iowa State, Hall racked up 50 touchdowns on the ground.

In Mike LaFleur's offensive scheme, it's beneficial to have multiple talented running backs. Plus, this pick gives second-year quarterback Zach Wilson yet another playmaker to work with. That's been a trend for this organization all offseason long, adding weapons for their young quarterback.

Hall can make defenders miss in space and has the ability to factor in to the passing game out of the backfield as well, just like Carter.

In the first round, in addition to Johnson, New York picked Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson. This continues to be a productive event for Douglas and his staff, building a rookie class that has a chance to be extremely impactful in 2022 and beyond.

