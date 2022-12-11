Jets Come Up Short in Buffalo as Bills Hold Off Late Rally

The Jets have put together some remarkable comebacks this season, playing their best football with the game on the line.

Under these circumstances on Sunday, in the snow against the mighty Bills, even Mike White couldn't will his team to a victory.

After losing several key players to injury—including White, who briefly returned to the locker room after suffering a rib injury in the second half—New York's bid for a comeback came up short in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo held on by forcing a key turnover down the stretch, making one final stop to defeat the Jets, 20-12.

The first half was a punt-fest for both sides. The Jets and Bills punted on the first 10 drives of the game. Finally, Buffalo was able to snap that stretch with less than one minute remaining in the first half, finishing off a 70-play drive with a Dawson Knox touchdown catch from Josh Allen.

New York responded emphatically with their first drive after halftime, marching 72 yards on 10 plays. Rookie Zonovan Knight, who continues to show flashes of brilliance in the backfield, scored New York's only touchdown of the game, a 13-yard run.

That's when the Bills started to pull away.

Buffalo scored on their next drive, a three-yard rushing touchdown from Allen with seven-plus minutes remaining in the third quarter. On the Jets' subsequent drive, White went down hard on a crushing blow from linebacker Matt Milano. Joe Flacco replaced him at quarterback and fumbled on the very next play, leading to a field goal from Buffalo.

Star tackle Quinnen Williams and veteran wideout Corey Davis both left the game with injuries as well.

With a 20-7 lead, the Jets needed a miracle. Suddenly, on special teams, they had life.

Rookie Jermaine Johnson blocked a Bills punt midway through the fourth quarter. Cutting their deficit to 11 with the safety, as the football bounced through the back of the end zone, New York got the football back and started driving.

All the momentum was stripped away when running back Michael Carter fumbled deep in Buffalo territory, though.

New York was able to make it a one-possession game with a field goal on their next drive, a 26-yarder from Greg Zuerlein. They got the ball back one last time after a quick stop on defense, but White threw four straight incompletions, turning the ball over to end the game.

White finished with 268 passing yards, competing 27 of his 44 attempts. The Bills were 2-for-13 on third down, they had almost 100 fewer yards on offense and they possessed the football for only 25 minutes, but still found a way to get the job done.

With the loss, their second in a row, New York is 7-6 on the season. They split the season series with Buffalo—the Bills jump to 10-3 on the season, distancing themselves from the rest of the AFC East.

