Jets' Mike White Suffers Scary Rib Injury, Returns to Game vs. Bills

After taking a massive hit in the pocket in the third quarter on Sunday, Jets quarterback Mike White was slow to get up, eventually walking off the field and straight to the locker room.

White was crushed by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, trying to stand tall as he threw a pass downfield with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter. The quarterback was visibly in pain as soon as he released the football, landing hard on the turf.

At one point, New York's quarterback left the game in the first half as well, taking another hard hit as he threw. That time, White was able to return after a couple plays on the sideline.

In this case, White trudged off the field with his head down as Joe Flacco replaced him. Flacco proceeded to fumble as he was sacked on his first play under center. That led to a Bills field goal, giving Buffalo a 17-7 lead in the third.

Later, White emerged from the locker room with his helmet on, taking over under center in the fourth quarter.

Before the injury, White had 155 passing yards with 15 completions (on 23 attempts). New York scored a touchdown on their first drive of the second half, showing some life on offense, but it's been a struggle Sunday afternoon for Gang Green to move the football. The Jets have punted six times through the first three quarters, including each of their first five drives of the game.

