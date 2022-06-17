'Must Be Nice': George Fant Tweets About Minkah Fitzpatrick's Contract Extension

Sounds like George Fant wants to sign a contract extension.

The Jets offensive lineman responded to a tweet from the NFL's official account this week, a post about Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick agreeing to a four-year deal with Pittsburgh.

"Must be nice," Fant wrote.

Considering the performance Fant had last season, filling in at left tackle after Mekhi Becton went down with an injury, an extension to keep him around is surely something the Jets have considered.

Fant is entering the final season of his current deal with the Jets and at 29, with only five years of NFL experience, he definitely has more productive seasons in the tank.

Back in April, Fant told reporters that his camp and the Jets had some conversations about a possible extension, but he clarified that he's focusing on his injury rehab, building relationships with his teammates while getting ready for next season.

For him to tweet about it, perhaps his desire to get a deal done before the regular season begins in a few months has grown.

"I want to be here the rest of my career and become one of the staples of this program as far as winning goes," Fant said in April.

While his performance in 2021 was solid, there are still question marks for Fant. Can he do it again? Can he stay healthy?

Assuming Becton is able to stay on the field and recapture his form from his rookie season, New York won't need Fant to play left tackle anymore. That's also a big if, with Becton, but maybe the Jets are planning to move on from Fant next offseason and get younger (or sign a better option in free agency)?

Regardless, in this league, it never hurts to have a surplus of skilled, versatile and experienced offensive linemen. The Jets learned that last year when they brought in Morgan Moses as a swing tackle—he ended up playing the entire season after Becton's injury in Week 1.

