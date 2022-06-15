Skip to main content

Jets' Mekhi Becton Eager to Make Critics 'Eat Their Words'

New York's offensive tackle spoke to reporters on Wednesday, opening up about his drive to prove the haters wrong.

Mekhi Becton stood in front of members of the media on Wednesday with a shirt that read "Big Bust" in capital letters, a bolded phrase surrounded by words like "fat, out of shape, lazy and injury prone."

"It's a lot of words I've been called my whole life," Becton said. 

Becton has heard quite a bit of noise since he went down with a season-ending injury just 48 snaps into the 2021 season. Criticism over his weight and inability to stay on the field have reverberated on social media ever since.

The former first-round pick has heard it all, saying he doesn't understand why so many people have written him off. 

"It's all good, though. I'm going to make them eat their words," he said. "It just adds fuel to the fire, honestly."

That would be the best-case scenario for the Jets as they look to solidify their offensive line, protecting second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and giving him time to utilize his new weapons on offense. Becton showed plenty of promise in his rookie year at left tackle, but his knee injury and documented weight gain are certainly a cause for concern.

"I'm satisfied with where I'm at. Me and the coaching staff," Becton responded, asked about his weight. 

He declined to give any specific numbers about his current weight.

The 23-year-old added that it's "not that hard" to get into shape. All it takes is eating right and drinking lots of water, something he's working on this offseason as he continues to get stronger, working back from last year's injury.

"Just trying to become better from what you did in your rookie year and then just to get hurt and be out all season, it's a lot to handle," Becton said. "I'm definitely coming back with that chip on my shoulder."

