New York Jets GM Says He Wants To Have 'Quarterback Factory'
The New York Jets are doing their final preparation work for the NFL draft starting on April 25 where they hold the 10th overall pick.
They have a huge decision to make regarding which direction they want to go by either protecting their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers or giving him another weapon.
What they decide to do will ultimately be seen, but their general manager also has his sights set on bolstering the most important position in sports.
According to Jets senior reporter Eric Allen, Joe Douglas wants to build a "quarterback factory."
"[The Green Bay Packers] were a quarterback farm when [Brett] Favre was there .... but I'd love to be a quarterback factory like that. I would love to have quarterbacks that we take very year in the draft. Even if you hit on two or three like the Packers did, you can really turn those into future picks, or they develop into starters elsewhere ...," he said.
That should be music to the ears of New York fans everywhere.
After Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles four snaps into last year, they didn't have a viable option behind him with Zach Wilson struggling mightily once again.
There was already a thought that Douglas and his front office could be eyeing a quarterback late in the draft.
The Jets signed Tyrod Taylor this offseason to bolster their options behind Rodgers in case something unfortunate happens again, but these comments make it clear that the organization is looking towards the future by having more options in place for when their star eventually steps away from the game.
It will be interesting to see if that's the approach they take after their first round pick since the next selection they have isn't until the third round.
Douglas told Allen that he thinks anyone who they draft will have a hard time breaking into their starting lineup based on the strength of their current roster, so finding someone at that position they think can be a future starter could be an option they pursue.