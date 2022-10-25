Jets Sent a Message With James Robinson Trade

The same old Jets wouldn't make a trade like this.

New York suffered a significant injury blow on Sunday, losing their rookie running back Breece Hall for the rest of the season.

Instead of wallowing or sticking to the next-man up mentality, Jets general manager Joe Douglas acted quickly and emphatically, filing Hall's shoes with another young playmaker.

Sending a conditional sixth-round pick to the Jaguars, New York acquired James Robinson, a former 1,000-yard rusher that averages 4.5 yards per carry.

Douglas made that trade one day after losing Hall for the season. Yes, the rookie playmaker is impossible to replace, but this trade demonstrates the mission that this franchise has adopted wholeheartedly going forward. The Jets want to win and even in the face of adversity, there's no complacency for a team that's exceeding expectations in the record column.

Robinson won't singlehandedly take the Jets to the playoffs. But he can soften the blow of losing Hall, helping to bring the best out of a running back room that features second-year standout Michael Carter, veteran Ty Johnson and another undrafted free agent like Robinson, Zonovan Knight.

New York is 5-2 entering Week 8, riding a four-game winning streak in which they've averaged 141.75 rushing yards per game. This deal ensures that New York won't need to abandon the ground game going forward, continuing to foster success for the offense as a whole.

In the past, the Jets and their fans have been thinking about their future leading up to November with more than half a season remaining on their schedule. This time around, they're not concerning themselves with where they pick in the first round of next year's draft. The focus is on giving this club an opportunity to continue winning games and end an 11-season playoff drought.

Don't be surprised if Douglas and the Jets continue to add as well. Offensive line is another position of need, a group that has also been impacted by injuries.

