Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive For COVID-19

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest individual in the Jets organization to contract the virus amid this outbreak.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced to reporters on Wednesday.

Saleh is the latest individual within the Jets organization to contract the virus amid this outbreak, extending beyond players on New York's roster.

According to the team, Saleh tested positive after feeling symptoms on Wednesday morning.

In the meantime, Jets tight end coach Ron Middleton will lead the team in practice on Wednesday. If Saleh doesn't clear COVID protocols in time, Middleton will be New York's head coach on Sunday as well when the Jets host the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

On Tuesday, left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and cornerback Michael Carter II both landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Those rookies joined a rapidly-growing group of players that have also tested positive for COVID including defensive end John Franklin-Myers, defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, gunner Justin Hardee, safety Sharrod Neasman and more.

In total, 15 different Jets are presently out with the virus. And that number could continue to rise.

Similar to Saleh's situation, it's unclear as of now how many of those players that have tested positive for the virus will be out on Sunday. It's safe to assume the Jets will be missing a significant amount of contributors, though.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.