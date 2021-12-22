Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive For COVID-19

    New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest individual in the Jets organization to contract the virus amid this outbreak.
    Author:

    New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced to reporters on Wednesday.

    Saleh is the latest individual within the Jets organization to contract the virus amid this outbreak, extending beyond players on New York's roster. 

    According to the team, Saleh tested positive after feeling symptoms on Wednesday morning. 

    In the meantime, Jets tight end coach Ron Middleton will lead the team in practice on Wednesday. If Saleh doesn't clear COVID protocols in time, Middleton will be New York's head coach on Sunday as well when the Jets host the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

    On Tuesday, left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and cornerback Michael Carter II both landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Those rookies joined a rapidly-growing group of players that have also tested positive for COVID including defensive end John Franklin-Myers, defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, gunner Justin Hardee, safety Sharrod Neasman and more.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    In total, 15 different Jets are presently out with the virus. And that number could continue to rise. 

    Similar to Saleh's situation, it's unclear as of now how many of those players that have tested positive for the virus will be out on Sunday. It's safe to assume the Jets will be missing a significant amount of contributors, though.

    MORE:

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Jets head coach Robert Saleh on sideline
    News

    Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive For COVID-19

    2 minutes ago
    Jets QB Zach Wilson evades tackle vs. Miami Dolphins
    News

    Injuries, Personnel Continue to Spurt Wilson's Growth in Jets' Offense

    3 hours ago
    Jets TE Ryan Griffin points for first down
    News

    Jets' Ryan Griffin Out For Rest of Season With Knee Injury

    17 hours ago
    Jets rookies Alijah Vera-Tucker and Michael Carter II
    News

    Jets' COVID-19 Outbreak Continues to Grow

    18 hours ago
    Ohio State WR Chris Olave
    News

    Ex-Jets Scout Warns New York Not to Draft Chris Olave

    Dec 21, 2021
    Jets S Elijah Riley on stretcher after neck injury
    News

    Jets Provide Another Encouraging Injury Update on Elijah Riley

    Dec 20, 2021
    Jets TE Ryan Griffin running after catch
    News

    Jets' Most Consistent Receiver Likely Out Against Jaguars With Knee Injury

    Dec 20, 2021
    Jets CB Brandin Echols pick six against Dolphins
    News

    Brandin Echols' Pick-Six Was Highlight of Rookie's Memorable Performance

    Dec 20, 2021