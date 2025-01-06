New York Jets Head Coaching Candidate Shares His Harsh Take On Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets' 2024 season officially came to an end Sunday evening with a 32-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
That caps off another disappointing campaign in which the team finished with a 5-12 record that resulted in them having the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Now, all the attention will turn to who will be making that selection for the franchise, as they have already begun the process of interviewing general managers and head coaches for those vacancies.
One of the candidates they will be talking to is their former head man, Rex Ryan.
He has been very outspoken about his desire to return to the franchise he coached for six seasons from 2009-2014. The Jets were 46-50 during his tenure, making the postseason in his first two campaigns before missing in four straight.
That was the last time the franchise made the playoffs, as they are riding a 14-year drought, the longest in the major North American team sports leagues at the moment.
Set to interview on Tuesday, Ryan appeared on ESPN New York Radio Monday morning and is convinced that the job will be his again. During his time on the air, he tore into quarterback Aaron Rodgers and vowed that things would be different should he get the job.
What is he planning to do?
Ryan will end the “country club” Rodgers has created with the franchise, as he ripped the future Hall of Famer and the organization for allowing him to miss mandatory minicamp last offseason.
"Clearly, when you have a guy that doesn't show up for mandatory minicamp -- and, by the way, he's your quarterback, coming off an injury -- I think that's an absolutely ridiculous message you send to the team," Ryan said during a spot on the "DiPietro & Rothenberg Show." "If he comes back, things would be different. If he's back, it ain't gonna be the country club, show up whenever the hell you want to show up. That ain't gonna happen. I'll just leave it at that," Ryan said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.
Those are some strong words from the former head coach, who was last on an NFL sideline with the Buffalo Bills. He coached them for 31 games, going 15-16 as he was fired after Week 16 in Year 2 on the job.
It will be interesting to see how things unfold for Ryan in what he hopes is a second go-round with the franchise.