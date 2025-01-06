New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Addresses NFL Future After Winning Finale
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed gratitude for his two years in the Big Apple.
But, as for the future, he reiterated his desire to take some time away from an awful season that ended with the Jets’ 32-20 win over Miami on Sunday.
"I just need some time away to think about my future in the game, and my future here if they want me to be a part of the next phase,” Rodgers said. “Either way I'm thankful for my two years here."
If Sunday was his final game, at least it was eventful for thee 41-year-old, four-time MVP. He became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to reach 500 touchdown passes on his first touchdown pass of the game, which went to tight end Tyler Conklin.
He finished with 274 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in a game where he answered Miami’s potential comeback with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes.
In a sense, it was vintage Rodgers, something the Jets have not seen as much of a year removed from his Achilles tear.
His season numbers, at least on paper, look good. He completed 63% of his passes, threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. The passing yards and touchdowns were the third-best single-season totals in Jets history.
Ordinarily, those would be totals that would leave no question in anyone’s mind that he would be back. But this is the Jets, so who knows? Certainly not Rodgers.
"I honestly don't know... if I did I don't know that I'd tell you,” Rodgers said.
He also dismissed reports that “those close to him” were saying that he was likely to retire.
But he did address one question with a clear answer. He was asked if he would play with another team if the Jets didn’t want him and he said “yes.”
While Rodgers contemplates his future, New York must find a new head coach and general manager, with the process expected to hit high gear this week. So far, the Jets have interviewed four candidates for the general manager job and two candidates for the head-coaching job.
The last interview was with former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who will likely be up for every open job on the market.
The New England Patriots made the market a bit more dense after they fired Jerad Mayo after one season. Vrabel played for the Patriots and they could be competition for Vrabel’s services.