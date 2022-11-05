Jets Add Running Back to Injury Report Before Facing Bills in Week 9

One week after making his Jets debut, acquired before the trade deadline, running back James Robinson is questionable to play against the Buffalo Bills.

New York added Robinson to their injury report on Saturday with a knee injury.

Robinson, 24, rushed for just 17 yards on five carries in Week 8 against the Patriots. He entered play last week with 340 rushing yards on 81 carries this season over seven games with the Jaguars.

If Robinson can't play on Sunday against Buffalo—the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL this season—expect Michael Carter and Ty Johnson to get the majority of New York's carries. Rookie Zonovan "Bam" Knight could be mixed in as well.

The Jets traded for Robinson after rookie Breece Hall went down with a season-ending knee injury, a significant blow for an offense that's been exceeding expectations throughout the first half of the season.

Robinson didn't touch the ball, appearing in only 12 snaps on offense in his final game with the Jaguars in Week 7. The explanation from Jacksonville was that Robinson was dealing with knee soreness. When Robinson was acquired by Gang Green, he said that he felt good, though.

"I'll say the communication was really not there," Robinson told reporters last week. "Last Sunday I felt like I could play but obviously I didn't."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.