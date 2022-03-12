Jets' Joe Douglas Hasn't Given Up on Denzel Mims Yet

Denzel Mims' sophomore season was a year to forget.

The wideout battled illnesses, struggled to secure playing time and failed to take advantage of opportunities once his number was called.

That doesn't mean the Jets are guaranteed to cut ties with the second-round pick, though. In fact, it sounds like general manager Joe Douglas is excited to have him aound next season.

Here's what Douglas had to say about the beleaguered receiver last week, speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine:

"I would say with Denzel, obviously documented last year with his bouts with sickness and some injuries. I know Denzel’s attacking this offseason. I know he’s in great shape. I’ve had great conversations with his agent. I know he’s working his tail off and I know he’s excited to get back here for OTAs and compete with the rest of his teammates."

New York has been consistently supportive of Mims, even as the wideout endured a campaign full of adversity. In fact, back in November, Douglas said Mims had earned more playing time and that he was "excited about him moving forward."

Nonetheless, the numbers are glaring. This is a results driven league and the Jets are desperate for those results, needing to surround their young quarterback with the right group of weapons.

After two full seasons in the NFL, Mims has yet to catch a touchdown pass. He had just 133 receiving yards over 11 games a season ago, catching only eight of his 23 targets.

That in mind, it's easy to see an offense without Mims going forward. The Jets have an opportunity to make a splash at wide receiver this offseason, addressing the position in the draft and free agency. They could also re-sign Braxton Berrios or Jamison Crowder and could attack the trade market if the right opportunity presented itself.

Remember, the Jets fielded offers for Mims leading up to the trade deadline this past season. Both sides could benefit from a change in scenery and depending on who New York adds to their roster over these next few months, the Baylor product could be the odd man out.

There's also a chance that the Jets stick with the wideout and keep him around. Mims is under contract for another two years. With the financial flexibility this team has right now, there's less of a need to let Mims go.

Plus, even if the results haven't been there for Mims, he has the talent to be successful. Like another member of his draft class—left tackle Mekhi Becton—Mims needs to have a big offseason and stay healthy in 2022, building on flashes of greatness that were shown back in 2020.

It never hurts to have depth at receiver. Maybe Mims can find some third-year magic like other wideouts across the league (like Deebo Samuel, for instance).

Down the road, Jets fans can look back on how Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have commented on Mims and either laugh or scratch their heads. In the meantime, it's on the receiver to prove his worth.

