What the Russell Wilson Trade Means For the Jets

Russell Wilson going from the Seahawks to the Broncos has massive implications on the 2022 season, the 2022 NFL draft and other possible trades this offseason.

The Broncos made a blockbuster trade on Tuesday, acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

For Denver, after missing out on Aaron Rodgers (who decided to stay put in Green Bay), they have a new franchise quarterback, a Super Bowl champion ready to lead a promising group of playmakers to postseason contention.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks find themselves in an interesting spot. Do they continue into a full-scale rebuild? Do they have any other option at this point?

Either way, life without Wilson—for the first time in a decade—will certainly be an adjustment.

That brings us to the Jets.

Tuesday's trade put the Jamal Adams deal into perspective. The Jets acquired two first-round picks in their package for the unhappy safety a few years ago. Seattle got two first-round picks in exchange for Wilson this week.

That's a bit of an inexact comparison as this was still a haul for the nine-time Pro Bowler. The entire package included two first-round picks, two second-rounders, a fifth-round pick and three players (QB Drew Lock﻿, DT Shelby Harris and TE Noah Fant).

Still, it's hard not to wonder how Adams feels about all this. Seattle might not return to the playoffs any time soon...

Beyond that, this impacts the Jets directly in three different ways.

First, New York will play against both these teams during the 2022 season. Will their trip to Seattle be an easier matchup? Probably. Will their trip to Denver be a tough ballgame to win? Definitely.

Remember, the Jets were blanked in the Mile High City last year, falling 26-0 in Week 3. That was with Teddy Bridgewater under center for the Broncos.

Perhaps the more important and time sensitive detail here, however, involves the 2022 NFL draft.

With the Seahawks acquiring Denver's first-rounder from this year's draft, Seattle is now scheduled to be on the clock with the No. 9 overall selection. That puts a quarterback-needy club right in front of the Jets at No. 10 (who are picking in place of the Seahawks, courtesy of the Adams trade).

While the Jets are reportedly willing to trade back at No. 10, this development could be a reason for Gang Green to stick around. If the Seahawks intend to draft a quarterback with the ninth overall pick, that will give the Jets an opportunity to snag one extra non-QB prospect that might've otherwise been unavailable.

Seattle's sudden presence in the top 10 will also put pressure on other quarterback-hungry teams to trade up. This might not be considered the best QB class in recent history, but some franchises are more desperate than others. Any interest in quarterbacks ahead of the Jets is great news for Gang Green as, again, it will lead to playmakers slipping right into New York's lap at No. 10.

Finally, if the Seahawks do blow it up and start trading pieces, could the Jets pounce and make a deal for some of their young talent? Would wide receiver D.K. Metcalf be available? Robert Saleh is quite familiar with Seattle's roster from his time with the 49ers not too long ago.

Something to think about as the Jets are expected to be aggressive in improving their roster this offseason...

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.