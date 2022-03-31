New York currently holds the No. 4 and No. 10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas wants his team to be playing meaningful games next December.

How do they get there and position themselves to end a decade-long postseason drought?

Well, another trade could be on the horizon.

The GM was asked on Tuesday if he'd be willing to use either of his two first-round picks in a deal this offseason.

"I think obviously it depends on who we’re talking about," Douglas explained. "If it’s the right opportunity, we’ll consider any packages, but ultimately, we want to talk about a package that makes sense for us and gives us the ability to maintain our flexibility."

A trade involving a first-round pick would surely bring a talented asset to Gang Green. Remember, the Jets had a deal in place with the Chiefs for Tyreek Hill that included two second-rounders and third-round pick.

Is there another wide receiver out there that will become available this offseason worthy of a first? New York can always address that position within the draft, possibly trading back in the first round with either the No. 4 or No. 10 selection. We've seen that approach in action plenty of times in mock drafts this offseason.

Douglas has been accumulating picks for much of his tenure at the helm in Florham Park, stockpiling New York's draft capital to allow this team to add young talent each spring. Eventually, if he wants to elevate this roster, however, he'll need to use those picks to compliment an unproven roster with proven commodities.

Whether they trade or hold on to their first-round selections, Douglas acknowledged that this team's flexibility and capital gives them a unique opportunity to have a really impactful offseason. If they capitalize on this chance to significantly improve the roster, who knows what this franchise can accomplish in the near future.

"There’s pressure every offseason, but obviously this year, having four picks in the top 38, we do this the right way, it could really be special and where we set ourselves up with free agency and the opportunity here with these top four picks," he said. "It’s a huge opportunity for us."

