Jets 'Keeping an Eye' on Trade Market For These Three Star Receivers

New York is reportedly monitoring the trade market for top wide receivers like Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown.

The Jets missed out on Tyreek Hill.

They didn't trade for Amari Cooper.

Calvin Ridley ended up getting suspended.

New York has made it clear this offseason that they'd like to add a top receiver, a No. 1 wideout to compliment Elijah Moore and Corey Davis.

While the Jets are poised to address the position in next month's NFL draft, New York is still monitoring the trade market, making sure they don't fall short when another high-profile asset is available.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Gang Green is "keeping an eye" on three star receivers entering the final year of their rookie contracts: DK Metcalf (Seahawks), A.J. Brown (Titans) and Deebo Samuel (49ers).

Here's more from Cimini on the subject:

The Jets have ties to all three. Receiver Elijah Moore played with Brown and Metcalf at Ole Miss and remains close friends with Brown. The coaching staff knows Samuel from its time in San Francisco. To say the coaches have an affinity for Samuel would be an understatement. At this point, there's no indication that any of them are available, but the Jets are keeping an eye on the situations, just in case.



Know this: It's harder for a fourth-year player to force a trade, compared to an older, more expensive player like Hill. But, hey, you never know. The Jets traded safety Jamal Adams after three years, didn't they?

As Cimini alluded to, each of these players will likely stay with their current club for the 2022 season. Other than recouping some value before they potentially walk in free agency next offseason, why would the 49ers or Titans—teams poised to content this year—trade away their best receivers?

Seattle is a bit of an anomaly after the Russell Wilson trade, taking a step back this offseason. Then again, if they roll with Drew Lock at quarterback, or draft a top prospect like Malik Willis in the first round next month, they can still make some noise on offense with Metcalf in a Seahawks uniform.

READ: Ex-Jets Scout Says D.K. Metcalf Would Be Superstar in New York

Perhaps this is stating the obvious, but any of these three wideouts would be a tremendous addition for New York's offense. Rather than waiting for a rookie to develop, the Jets would be giving quarterback Zach Wilson a proven commodity and a top-tier weapon to work with that can elevate this offense right away.

Trading for them (and attempting to lock them up on a long-term contract) won't be cheap either. And that's if they even become available.

Should the Jets go the draft route, New York could use the No. 10 pick on a wideout like USC's Drake London or Ohio State's Garrett Wilson or one of their two second-rounders (No. 35 and 38).

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.